Save £200 on the superb KEF LSX II wireless speaker system

KEF's Award-winning LSX II wireless speaker system is now available for £999 – a significant £200 reduction from its usual £1199 price point – at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson.

It might not match the previous low price of £899 we saw during last year's Cyber Monday promotions, but this is still a tempting offer for those who missed out and have these on their wish list. KEF's deals rarely last longer than a month before they go back up to full price, so it's a good time to take advantage of this spring deal.

And if they aren't already on your list, here’s why you might want to consider them – the KEF LSX II earned a five-star rating and a What Hi-Fi? Award for its exceptional sound quality, versatility and elegant design for an all-in-one speaker system.

KEF LSX II was £1199 now £999 at Sevenoaks (save £200)

This wireless all-in-one system sequel is just as appealing and sounds even better than before. It has taken what was already a winning formula and introduced some key upgrades that improve functionality – and the LSX II remains a talented system that sings with any genre of music sent its way. This fantastic £200 discount across all finishes makes this an even more appealing buy.

Deal also available at Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds

Delivering performance that belies the modest dimensions (with stunning looks to match), the setup also uses KEF's W2 hi-res wireless streaming platform to deliver modern convenience, along with a plethora of handy connectivity options.

On that note, the system features HDMI ARC for seamless television integration, along with USB-C for direct connection to PCs – addressing some key limitations of the original model.

These physical connections complement an already comprehensive wireless feature set that includes Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, and Bluetooth compatibility, and the system also supports major streaming services including Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify and Tidal. Roon Ready certification also adds further flexibility.

And as for the sound? Our review particularly praised the LSX II's refined, mature sound signature, which delivers confident performances across musical genres. The system exhibits excellent imaging characteristics, creating a bubble of sound that precisely places instruments and vocals within the soundstage.

While the compact drivers don't deliver the deepest bass extension, we noted that low frequencies still remain tight and controlled with a nice layer of texture. The speakers also maintain excellent rhythmic ability, encouraging physical engagement with the music.

At £999, the compact LSX II represents compelling value for a complete streaming solution that eliminates the complexity of traditional separate components, while delivering top-notch performance to boot.

If you're short on space and want a compact hi-fi system that packs in modern streaming smarts, this KEF package is a terrific solution. This £200 saving at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson is worth considering before the deal ends later this month.

