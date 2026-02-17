(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

In the market for some great standmount speakers? Well, there's a rather excellent deal on some of the best Bowers & Wilkins speakers we've ever tested, but you'll have to be quick!

The Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 are pleasingly large-scaled, spacious and refined performers for the money. And right now, they've dropped to just £549 at Richer Sounds, which is a price we haven't enjoyed since Cyber Monday.

The five-star Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 are the top standmounters in B&W's acclaimed 600 Series 3 range, and the bigger siblings to the also-excellent B&W 607 S3. And they're certainly some of the best Bowers & Wilkins speakers we've had the pleasure of testing.

The 606 S3 offer a more mature presentation than the 607s, with bigger, punchier and more open sound, as well as stunning clarity, detail and refinement which makes them very easy to listen to.

In fact, our expert testers said: "Did we have any trouble playing albums continuously without getting bored through the 606? Absolutely not. The pristine, capable nature of these new standmounters is still very impressive and they are a big, easy listen."

Plus, if you're after more oomph to your bass, the standmounts' 16.5cm mid/bass driver and deeper cabinet mean added weight, punch and authority, which we surmised in our review means they "aren't quite as prone to the slightly excitable and forward treble of its lively 607 S3 sibling".

If you're after an easy listen and have the space, these standmounts at just £549 at Richer Sounds might be just what you're after.

MORE:

Read our full Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 review

Find out more about the best Bowers & Wilkins speakers: 7 great models, all tested by experts

And check out the best bookshelf speakers: top standmounts for every budget tested