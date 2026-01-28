Looking for impressive floorstanding speakers while navigating a mid-price budget? These What Hi-Fi? Award winners are currently enjoying a mighty discount.

Right now, the Q Acoustics 5050 can be yours for just £1119 at Richer Sounds, which is the lowest price we have seen them, matching the same saving that was on offer during Black Friday.

Even better news, this deal applies to all four attractive finishes for the 5050: Satin Black, Holme Oak, Satin White, or Santos Rosewood.

The Q Acoustics 5050 sit among the best floorstanding speakers we have tested in the mid-price market.

Part of the 5000 range, they take many of the design concepts from their outstanding 5040 stablemates, with larger twin mid/bass drivers (15cm vs. 12.5cm) and a bigger cabinet (39.7 litres vs 27 litres) – which means they benefit from being used in larger spaces.

Growing in size did not mean overreaching for Q Acoustics; our expert testers said: “The smaller 5040 are excellent speakers and scaling the ingredients could have fallen flat. As it is, the Q Acoustics 5050 floorstanders do everything their junior siblings can do but add an extra dose of authority and a slightly calmer manner. If you have the space and extra budget, this is where our money would go.”

The soundstage is layered and generous, and these towers serve up a classy sound with plenty of scale and thrust – though we find their presentation can be a touch forward if not properly managed.

As partnering equipment, we recommend you look above budget amplifiers. Options such as Arcam’s A5 (or subsequent A5+) or Cambridge Audio’s similarly priced CXA81 are good places to start for decent amplification.

Similarly talented sources such as the Arcam CD5 CD player, Rega Planar 3 record player or Cambridge Audio CXN100 should be considered if you want one heck of a system on your hands.

At the Q Acoustics 5050’s launch price, they were one to beat. With £180 off at Richer Sounds, they are even more of an impressive offering.

