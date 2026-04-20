Don't buy new speakers until you see this £200 discount on the B&W 606 S3
The excellent bookshelf speakers return to their lowest price ever
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We've recommended the five-star Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 plenty of times, and despite being released nearly three years ago, these bookshelf speakers are still worth your attention.
One of the benefits of them being a little bit older is that you can often snap them up for a seriously discounted price. Right now, Peter Tyson is selling them for just £549. That's a £200 discount on their full price.
Offering a punchy, open sound that goes big on clarity, refinement and detail by the bucketload, the 606 S3 are guaranteed to please.
Best B&W 606 S3 deal
Save a whopping £200 on a pair of bookshelf speakers that we rated five stars and previously crowned What Hi-Fi? Award winners. The handsome B&W 606 S3 are capable of delivering punchy sound, stunning clarity and extra bass power, all housed within a pair of neatly made cabinets. This is a return to the lowest price they've been this year.
The Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 are former What Hi-Fi? Award winners, receiving a five-star rating from our team of experts during testing and a whole lot of acclaim along the way.
The 606 S3 are the top standmounters in B&W's acclaimed 600 Series 3 range, acting as the larger siblings to the also-excellent B&W 607 S3. The 606 S3 offer a more mature presentation than the smaller 607 S3 thanks to their bigger cabinet, offering a punchier and more open sound, alongside plenty of clarity, detail and refinement.
If you're looking for serious oomph to your bass, the standmounts' 16.5cm mid/bass driver offers weight and authority at the lower end, especially when compared with their 607 S3 stablemates.
As we said in our review: “This extra bass power means the 606 S3 speakers aren’t quite as prone to the slightly excitable and forward treble of its lively 607 S3 sibling; but we’d still take some care with partnering hi-fi products to get the very best out of these speakers.”
You'll get a subtler, more refined sound from the more recent Award-winner at this price point, Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2, but there are plenty who might prefer the B&W's sonic balance.
The 606 S3 have been around for a while now, but their musical, entertaining performance is still capable of thrilling you for a knocked-down price.
If you're looking for some serious standmounts for a very attractive price, then check out this £200 off deal at Peter Tyson.
MORE:
Read our Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 review
And check out the best budget hi-fi speakers 2026
Or if you're tight on space, browse our best bookshelf speakers 2026
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