Philips SHE9000 review

They may be a snug fit but they have an ill-sorted sound Tested at £35

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Ill-sorted sound makes for an unhappy listening experience

For

  • Dynamic and go loud

Against

  • Barely controlled bass
  • treble insubstantial

There’s nothing wrong with the look or feel of the SHE9000s – the bevelled metal is a tactile treat – and they’re a snug fit.

The cable is a mixture of rubber and cloth; the rubber bit tangles, the cloth section doesn’t.

The most notable aspect of the Philips’ performance concerns the low frequencies: they’re miserably overstated and barely controlled. At the opposite end, treble sounds are splashy and insubstantial.

Perversely the SHE9000s sound quite poised in the midrange, and other pluses include dynamism and outright volume.

But the oppressive bass and rather mechanical overall sound means they can be safely ruled out.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.philips.co.uk
Brand NamePhilips
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerPhilips Electronics
Manufacturer Part NumberSHE9000/28
Packaged Quantity1
Product NamePhilips SHE9000
Product ModelSHE9000

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response6 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance16 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response23.50 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size10 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorOpen
Weight Approximate11 g

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone