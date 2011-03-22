One-for-All is after Logitech’s universal remote crown.



This nice-looking and well built zapper can control twelve devices, and has a straightforward computer-based calibration program that asks what kit you’ve got and helps you set up multi-device activities.



Unlike Logitech’s Harmony range, you can also control your system without ever connecting to a computer.



This on-remote setup doesn’t include those activity macros, but if you’ve got a fairly basic system (one without a multi-input AV amp), it works a treat.



The bright colour screen for context-sensitive control and full backlight help make using the control a pleasure, as well as make it seem worth much more than £50.



You’ll need to buy four AAA batteries for it separately and the software isn’t Mac-compatible, but other than that the One-for-All is very hard to fault.

