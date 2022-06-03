You can buy AirPods for less than £100 this Platinum Jubilee weekend

As if we needed another reason to celebrate this Platinum Jubillee weekend, the AirPods are now just £99 on Amazon (opens in new tab), John Lewis (opens in new tab) and Argos (opens in new tab).

The £20 price reduction marks a rare occasion that the ever-popular wireless earbuds carry a two-figure price tag, so if you want new headphones and are in the mood to enhance your long-weekend celebrations, here's an opportunity to satisfy both...

The best AirPods deal price

Apple's AirPods hardly need any introduction – we've been used to seeing them poking out of people's ears everywhere we've gone for years now. So if you're after a cheap (or even backup) pair, now's a good time to buy before they inevitably lose the discount in the build up to Amazon Prime Day.

This AirPods deal is on the second-gen model as opposed to the newer AirPods 3 (£159), but despite no longer being the latest and greatest standard AirPods, they still remain an excellent buy if you'd rather save money and grab a bargain over getting the spatial audio support, a little extra sound quality and slightly more battery life offered by the pricier new AirPods.

We gave the second-gen Apple wireless earbuds four stars in our AirPods (2019) review, complimenting their agreeable sound and their faultless wireless tech for iOS users. While recognising that they aren't the very best wireless earbuds around for sound quality, we really liked them at their original £159 price. Now that they're much less nowadays – and especially with this AirPods deal – they're highly recommended for iOS users in the market for a pair of ultra-portable headphones.

