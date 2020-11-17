Yamaha RX-A2A AV receiver could be the ideal partner for a PS5 or Xbox Series X

Yamaha has launched a new AV receiver, and with its gaming-skewed feature set, it could just be the ideal partner to a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

First off, the RX-A2A – which is one of Yamaha's higher-end, Aventage models – supports 4K at 120Hz, making games look smoother than ever. Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) are also supported – the former dynamically adjusts the frame rate depending on the on-screen action, optimising the visual movement, while the latter ensures that your TV's lag-reducing Game Mode is automatically selected when required.

Quick Media Switching (QMS) makes for delay-free switching between films and games, while Quick Frame Transport (QFT) reduces latency for even smoother, no-lag gaming, and real-time interactive virtual reality.

You also get Dolby Atmos for adding virtual height channels to the audio output. The Xbox Series X and S support this for games, but of course it's great for films and TV shows too. HDR also comes as standard. And it has a fifth foot in the centre of the unit, providing extra stability and reducing unwanted vibrations that could colour the sound.

With 7.2 audio channels, and a maximum power output of 150W, it should fill even the largest of lounges with sound. You shouldn't have to worry if yours is an odd shape, either, as it calibrates the audio to your room by analysing the room acoustics and measuring the speaker characteristics. And with no fewer than seven HDMI inputs, you can hook up all your set-top boxes, Blu-ray players and games consoles at once.

It's controllable through your smartphone using Yamaha's MusicCast app, or you can voice control it using Alexa or Google Assistant. Apple's AirPlay 2 wireless tech also comes built in, for voice control using Siri from an iOS device.

Some of these features will come via a future firmware update, however, so don't expect them all at launch.

The Yamaha RX-A2A will go on sale in January 2021, and cost £849.

