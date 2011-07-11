The free app will be available for Android devices from October.
It will be compatible with the following Yamaha receivers: RX-V2065, RX-V3900, DSP-Z7, RX-V1067, RX-V2067, RX-V3067, RX-V671 and RX-V771.
Users will also find it works with the Yamaha BD-S671 and BD-S1067 Blu-ray players.
Functions controlled through the app include power on/off, volume, zone, input, DSP modes and 'now playing' selection for the receivers, and normal remote control functions for the Blu-ray models.
For more details on Yamaha's forthcoming 2011 product range, see our earlier news story.
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter