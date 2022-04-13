Xbox Series X rumour suggests a chip upgrade is in the works

Microsoft is rumoured to be working on a "smaller, more power-efficient chip" for the Xbox Series X.

Journalist Brad Sams, best known for leaking the Xbox Series X spec before it was officially announced, predicted the improvement in a YouTube Q&A.

"Microsoft is always looking at revisions of the hardware,” Sams said. "Microsoft is always working on making cooler, more efficient chips because that lowers the cost of production. I believe Microsoft is working on a smaller, more power-efficient chip. I’m very confident in that."

Sams' doesn't offer any hard evidence, so nothing's official. But he is a highly respected voice in gaming and tech circles and has a pretty decent track record when it comes to the Series X, so it's an interesting comment.

Would a more power-efficient chip lead to a performance upgrade? There's no guarantee of that. Indeed, Sams reckons that consumers would be unlikely to even notice any 'revised' chip.

Building better, more efficient chips has become of increasing importance amid the ongoing chip shortage. But while gamers might like the idea of some extra oomph, Microsoft is far more likely to target a cheaper chip that's easier to manufacture.

Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 have been in short supply since launch. Things appear to have improved in the case of the Xbox thanks to increasingly frequent stock drops.

But if Microsoft were to switch to a revised chip, it could further increase Xbox Series X stock, send sales soaring, and strike a major blow in the next-gen console war with Sony.

MORE:

Why is the Xbox Series X so much easier to buy than the PS5?

Xbox Series X restock news: where to buy an Xbox Series X console in 2022

Console showdown: PS5 vs Xbox Series X: which is better?

Our pick of the best gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X