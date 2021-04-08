Wireless headphones deal: Shure Aonic 50 noise-cancellers now nearly half price

The Shure Aonic 50 headphones were the brand's first foray into wireless noise-cancelling over-ears – and we were impressed by their levels of detail and solid bass delivery, considering them strong performers when we reviewed them at full price. Now that they're nearly half price at Amazon, though, they're an amazing bargain from an audio company that has designed some of the best-wired in-ear and over-ear headphones we’ve heard over the years.

Amazon is currently selling the Aonic 50 headphones for just £202.80, a huge saving of nearly 50 per cent on the launch price of £379.

The wireless, noise-cancelling over-ears are available in brown and come with free shipping, too.

Shure Aonic 50 headphones deal

Shure Aonic 50 headphones £202 at Amazon (save £177)

These comfortable headphones deliver stunning detail and effective noise-cancelling. They are a premium offering from a brand with a stunning legacy and are now available with an attractive £177 saving.View Deal

Shure's pro audio equipment has been used by everyone from Elvis to J-Lo, but its Aonic 50 wireless noise-cancelling headphones are aimed squarely at music fans.

They offer a solid 20 hours battery life, touch-sensitive controls for music and calls, and the ability to adjust the noise-cancelling tech's intensity via the free ShurePlus PLAY app.

You also get support for a multitude of codecs, including aptX HD, aptX Low Latency, LDAC, AAC, and SBC. They can be used wired too, of course, courtesy of their 3.5mm analogue input.

They’re strong performers in a lot of areas, and if you’re looking for a premium pair of noise-cancelling headphones with some of Shure’s famous audio pedigree, the Aonic 50 are worth a listen – especially at this price.

