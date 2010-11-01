It can also play content directly from USB storage, as well as acting as a DLNA/UPnP media server for other network-connected devices such as TVs, media players, games consoles and Blu-ray players.



Facebook integration and YouTube viewing is built-in, along with access to a range of podcasts, and the unit has built-in Ethernet connectivity, or can be made wireless with an optional adapter.

As well as the HDMI out and two USBs, the unit has composite and component video out, plus stereo analogue and optical digital audio outputs.

It's available now at £200, either from a wide range or resellers or online at WD's UK shop.



