Watch tonight's What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 live!

The biggest event in the AV calendar is just hours away - the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 take place this evening, Tuesday 5th November. Unless you're lucky enough to be at the glitzy London ceremony in person, you can watch the livestream over on our Facebook page from 9:40pm GMT / 4:40pm ET / 1:40pm PT.

The event will see 26 products and services bestowed a coveted Product of the Year award - these 26 will be picked from the list of 111 winners we've already announced. Those crowned Product of the Year are the best of the best.

Five special awards will also be announced: the Temptation Award, Innovation of the Year, Hall of Fame winner, Outstanding Contribution Award and the Readers’ Award.

And remember, the special What Hi-Fi? Awards issue of the magazine will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday 6th November. You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition.

Quite an exciting 24 hours ahead of us all, then!

Head to the What Hi-Fi? Facebook page to watch the event