WarnerMedia and Discovery have merged to make a new streaming giant

WarnerMedia and Discovery have completed their merger, creating a new giant of the streaming world. The multibillion dollar deal – which has just got the thumbs-up from shareholders – means that HBO Max and Discovery Plus are now owned by the same company.

AT&T, Warner Bros’ current owner, will create a new company called Warner Bros. Discovery, which has promised to invest heavily in original content for its various streaming platforms, “enhance the programming options across its global linear pay TV and broadcast channels, and offer more innovative video experiences and consumer choices”.

HBO Max and Discovery Plus are expected to merge into a single streaming service. The two offer content at different ends of the spectrum – with HBO’s critically acclaimed dramas and comedies at odds with Discovery Plus’ more downmarket unscripted shows – which means a single, combined service should offer something for pretty much everyone.

There’s no word on when HBO Max and Discovery Plus will join forces, nor what the service will be called. But it could give the likes of Netflix and the rapidly on-the-ascent Disney Plus a run for their money…

