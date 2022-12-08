Wacky Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones with air purification will go on sale in March

Dyson made headlines earlier this year after announcing that it had developed a pair of noise-cancelling headphones with a unique air purification feature. In other words, headphones for our times.

Today, the quirky Dyson Zone headphones are one step closer to reality, with the vacuum company announcing that they will go on sale early next year.

Impressively, the Zone will offer up ANC capable of reducing external noise by up to 38dB for up to 50 hours on a single charge, though naturally, their main selling point is their integrated air purifier, which you can strap right over your face in order to inhale cleaner air while you enjoy your music. Sexy? No. But safe? Yes.

Have you ever been put off going for a walk because clouds of thick, smoky pollution are covering your city and infesting your air? Well, this is an issue the Dyson Zone headphones aim to tackle. Their air purifier is supposedly capable of removing pollutants as small as 0.1 microns.

According to Dyson, "city air can be high in pollutants" and "in public spaces, air can also contain higher levels of bacteria and allergens". Accordingly, Dyson has put its cleaning technology expertise to use, building what are, perhaps unsurprisingly, the world's first air purification headphones. A companion app called 'MyDyson' will be able to keep users informed of real-time air pollution and sound exposure in their surroundings, too.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson engineers have worked on the Zone headphones for six years, looking for a way to purify both indoor and outdoor air in the context of an easy-to-use, portable pair of headphones. The Zone appear to tick those boxes, though the aesthetic inherent to their uniqueness isn't exactly discreet.

On top of ANC and the priceless ability to breathe safe, clean air, the Zone headphones also come with built-in EQ to optimize sound based on the listener preferences, and dual microphone beamforming tech with noise suppression for crystal-clear voice quality during calls.

The Dyson Zone will start hitting shelves in China in January, with US, UK and other markets to follow in March. And the price? Expectedly steep – £749 and $949.

