VPI's new turntable has a modular design for easy upgradeability

The VPI Model One is the first product in the brand's new Forever Series. And as the name would suggest, its modular design means you can upgrade the turntable with new components rather than replace it entirely.

The motor drive and platter module is easy to swap out, service, adjust and package, VPI says. VPI sells the Forever Series as a platform, with which future upgrades and new models will seamlessly integrate. That means you'll be able to upgrade your Model One to Model Two or Three specifications when these devices become available.

The motor drive and platter module is mounted on a thick aluminium plate, with resonance-cancelling damping to reduce vibrations and make the sound clearer. The belt-driven motor's inverted bearing minimises surface area contact between it and the platter, which reduces friction for a smoother performance.

(Image credit: VPI)

The 10-inch, S-shaped tonearm is statically balanced, and made of solid aluminium to eliminate tube resonances. You can adjust its height precisely using the Vertical Tracking Adjustment, and there's azimuth adjustment in the headshell. The bearings are ABEC 5, which VPI claims provide ultra-low friction, doing away with chatter and helping prolong the life of the bearings. It also says the signal is pure thanks to one continuous length of copper wire running from the headshell to the RCA connection.

The Model One is the first turntable with VPI's 3-Point Floating Suspension system, which stabilises the turntable, minimising motor noise and reducing vibrations both internal and external.

The Model One is recognisably VPI, thanks to its black ash veneer. It comes with a 10-year warranty, and costs £4990 / $5000 (Australian pricing is TBC).

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out the best turntables we recommend

The best budget record players and the best high-end turntables

And the best turntable deals