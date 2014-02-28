Virgin Media has announced a major upgrade of its broadband service, which has unleashed a new top speed of 152MB – the fastest widely available connection to UK customers.

The company says its new ultrafast speed is far beyond what some of its rival providers can offer at present. In addition, Virgin Media's entry-level service has now been upped to 50MB.

MORE: Virgin Media adds further 3D titles to its on-demand TV service

Virgin Media broadband services are delivered by fibre optic network to 12.5 million homes and the 152MB connection will let you download an entire TV programme in just one minute.

Meanwhile, the ultrafast speed will also meet the increasing demand for bandwidth as more UK households use multiple connected devices online at the same time.

Over the next year, existing Virgin Media customers will be able to boost their broadband speed – 30MB customers can boost to 50MB; 60MB to 100MB; and 120MB to the new 152MB.

MORE: Netflix rolls out on Virgin Media TiVo

Virgin Media chief executive officer Tom Mockridge said: "We’re supercharging our incredible network to ensure that Virgin Media customers can make the most of the online world."

Culture secretary Maria Miller added: "Families are now downloading films, streaming music and playing games through phones, laptops, tablets and consoles. Higher speeds will enable the whole family to use the internet at the same time."

In addition to faster broadband speeds, Virgin Media has announced new whole-home parental controls technology that lets the account holder restrict access to certain types of website.

Web Safe works across all connected devices in the home, and new customers will be offered it when they install their broadband service. Web Safe is also available to existing customers.

MORE: Virgin Media TiVo – review

Switched on Families has also been launched in support of Virgin Media's commitment to online safety and provides an interactive guide to help parents and guardians make informed choices.

Mockridge said: "Technology can help but we want every family to feel confident, informed and able to choose what online experience is right for them."

MORE: See all our Cable TV digital box reviews

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+