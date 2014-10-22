Sunderland, Darlington and Hartlepool are among the locations in line to benefit from Virgin Media expanding its network, with the company expecting to complete work by the end of the month.

In addition to 152Mb broadband speeds, households across the region will have the chance to get "more entertainment" on their TVs with TiVo – combining live channels and on-demand content.

Virgin Media CEO Tom Mockridge said: "Extending our network across the region means thousands more homes will benefit from the UK’s fastest widely available broadband for the first time."

Back in February, the company unleashed its 152Mb top speed after undertaking a major upgrade of its network, with the entry-level broadband service increased to 50Mb at the same time.

And it was announced last month that residents of Papworth, Cambridgeshire, were trialling a 1Gb service as part of a new method of implementing superfast broadband called "narrow-trenching".

