Vinyl fans, your time is now: brilliant Sony Bluetooth turntable is only £189 in this unmissable Prime Day deal

New to vinyl? This is the deal for you. Whether you're only just dipping your toes into the wondrous world of analogue records or collecting special vinyl editions of your favourite artists' new albums every once in a while, you'll still need a way to listen to these LPs.

Good record players aren't cheap, great turntables are even costlier, and it's rare to find genuinely affordable deals during the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day sales event. But we've got a great one for you: this brilliant, five-star Sony PS-LX310BT was always an affordable option at around the £229 mark, but this deal sees it drop down to a lowest-ever price of £189 at Amazon UK. That's a whole £40 off its usual price, and it's one stonking great deal.

Why? The PS-LX310BT isn't just any turntable: it's a fully automatic plug-and-play deck, has a phono stage built in and even has Bluetooth streaming powers. A versatile all-rounder that sounds good and is yours for only the cost of about a dozen records (or even less with this ace deal right now) – it's the perfect first turntable for newbie vinyl fans.

Sony PS-LX310BT was £229 now £189 at Amazon (save £40)

Sony has generously given us a ‘plug and play’ fully automatic deck, including a phono stage, thrown in Bluetooth and priced it at the very low end of the market. A five-star staple and now an even better buy thanks to this £40 off discount.

Read our Sony PS-LX310BT review

If you're tempted by the trendy-looking suitcase record players at Urban Outfitters or other high-street shops, we'd veer you away from those and point you to this Sony instead. And your newly bought Speak Now (Taylor's Version) LP vinyl set deserves better.

It's hard to overstate just how effortlessly convenient and talented this Sony PS-LX310BT deck is for the money. A few years old now but still going strong, its combination of features and performance (especially at its budget price) has seen it stay on our list of best record players and best Bluetooth turntables ever since we first heard it and gave it the full five stars.

There's no set-up involved; no need to set the counterweight or tracking force, or even fit and align the cartridge. Everything comes fitted and, apart from attaching the provided belt to the platter and motor (easy enough to do), you simply have to place your record on the deck and press Play. That's it!

In our review, we said: "It could only score more highly for usability if it somehow took the LPs from their covers. Surely the compromise must be on sound performance?"

Not so. It sounds surprisingly musical, with a decent, enjoyable dose of drive and attack. Songs are rhythmically engaging and there's no undue coarseness at any point – it's such a pleasant listen.

While a purist turntable such as the Award-winning Pro-Ject Primary E (currently yours for £149 at Richer Sounds) will deliver better clarity, subtler detail and greater dynamic prowess, you will have to invest in a number of extra boxes (external phono stage or stereo amp with one built-in) and cabling before you can plug in a pair of speakers – which all starts to add up.

If it's ultimate convenience you're after, the Sony can be paired with a pair of decent powered speakers, such as the dinky Ruark MR1 Mk2 for a neat desktop system. Or, thanks to a stable Bluetooth connection, you could simply opt for some decent wireless headphones – the Sony can connect up to eight devices and the connection remains strong.

So if you don't want your vinyl to gather dust and want a decent deck to play them on (that won't break the bank) this Sony PS-LX310BT is well worth your hard-earned cash and consideration, and an even better buy with this £40 off saving. Don't miss out!

MORE:

Read the full Sony PS-LX310BT review

Check out our guide to the best record players across all budgets

Here are all the best Prime Day headphones deals and best Prime Day hi-fi deals