Urbanista Seattle five-star wireless headphones now less than half-price

If you're looking for a great deal on a set of budget-friendly wireless headphones that can still deliver in the sonic department, you've probably just found them. They're made by Swedish brand Urbanista, and there's a top deal live right now.

We gave the Urbanista Seattle Wireless headphones five stars under review a few years ago, and that was at their recommended retail price of £100. Right now, if you head over to Amazon, you can get the rose gold set for just £45. Not sure about the colour? That's OK. The 'fluffy cloud' light silver colourway is just £10 more, at £55 – although of course, we don't know how long this deal will last.

The Seattles have synthetic leather-topped memory foam pads, can last for up to 12 hours on a single charge and the right cup is touch-sensitive, letting you control playback and volume with the usual gestures.

Urbanista Seattle Wireless £100 £45 at Amazon

We praised their "smooth, engaging sound" and "solid wireless performance" under review, leaving us little option but to hand the on-ear wireless headphones a coveted five-stars. 12 hours of Bluetooth listening and a classic, minimalist aesthetic for less than half of the already-budget-friendly price. Bargain. View Deal

As we noted in our review, Urbanista is perhaps not the sort of name that'll fill audio nerds with confidence, but the Urbanista Seattles are among the best-sounding wireless headphones under £100. Right now, that actually needs to read 'under £50'.

They have the bass boost to be expected of a street headphone, but also have an alluring smoothness and width worth listening to – especially at the lowly price of just £45.

There are no bonus features (no NFC, active noise cancellation or aptX) but transmission was stable and blip-free throughout our testing. They use Bluetooth 4.0, and there’s a mic built into the right cup for hands-free calls, too.

Attractive design and good Bluetooth performance considered, sound quality is still the sweetest part of the Urbanista Seattles.

For a pair sold in clothes shops, they are almost alarmingly good – as long as you're game for the slightly heavy-footed bass common to almost all ultra-mainstream headphones. At this price, it'd be silly not to take a second look...

MORE:

Best Apple AirPods alternatives 2020: budget to premium

Best headphones for running 2020

This awesome AirPods Pro deal sees them drop below £200