Updated 10.06.11

Samsung is today further expanding the content on its 3D Explore video-on-demand app by adding eight more 3D films.

The update to the service includes a range of 35-45 minute action and family titles, including:

• Grand Canyon Adventure: River at Risk

• Wild Ocean

• Mummies: Secrets of the Pharoahs

• Dinosaurs – Giants of Patagonia

• Dinosaurs Alive

• Ultimate Gs: Zac's Flying Dream

• Legends of Flight

• The Ultimate Wave Tahiti

These films join the 20 3D music videos, children's classics, documentaries and trailers launched in May.

By the end of 2011, Samsung says 70 free 3D videos will be available through the Explore 3D app.

Published 16.05.11

Samsung's 3D video-on-demand service, Explore 3D, goes live today on its Smart TV platform.

Initially there are 20 free 3D programmes to explore, including films, music videos, children's classics, documentaries and trailers from partner DreamWorks.

By the end of 2011 there will be 70 free 3D videos available through the Explore 3D app, says Samsung.

Andy Griffiths, vice-president of consumer electronics, Samsung UK, adds: "The demand for 3D is growing rapidly, but only a handful of channels are providing content.

"The roll-out of our 3D VoD service demonstrates our commitment to accelerating its growth."

To access the Explore 3D service, owners of Samsung Smart TVs simply need to download the app from the Samsung Apps store.

Published 11.05.11

Samsung knows there must be lots of owners of its new 3D TVs who still haven't yet actually viewed any 3D content, which is why it's launched the new Explore 3D app.

Available as a free download from the Smart Hub, Explore 3D allows you to stream Full HD 3D video directly from the internet.

The company expects 70 titles to be made available this year, and they will all be free. However, before you go and get all excited about all that free content, bear in mind that the vast majority of these 'titles' will be trailers and tasters, with a handful of documentaries and perhaps one or two full-length movies.

In fact, right now the most exciting videos are trailers for animated movie Megamind and the new Crysis 2 game.

Still, even those should be enough to show-off your flash new 3D TV to your mates. Just make sure your broadband connection meets the 4mb/s recommended minimum, as there's nothing impressive about judder.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook