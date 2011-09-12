UPDATE:

Primare has confirmed details of its new I22 and CD22 separates, finally set for release this month.

The CD22 will sell for £1250 and has a dedicated CD transport and can play MP3 or WMA files via USB or disc.

Capable of upsampling to 48 kHz, 96 kHz or 192 kHz, the CD22 has RCA analogue, optical digital and coaxial digital outputs.

Primare's I22 amplifier meanwhile offers 2 x 80 watts of power and uses twin proprietary Ultra Fast Power Device (UFPD) modules.

You can add a DAC board should you wish, giving you an isochronous USB input (compatible with 24 bit files up to 96kHz) and optical and coaxial digital inputs (capable of delivering 24 bit 192kHz files).

The I22 will cost £1250 or £1590 with the DAC. The DAC board can also be purchased separately for £450.

The Primare 20 series amplifier and CD player are due out this month.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Published 28/06/11:

Due on sale in the UK 'late summer', Primare's BD32 high-end Blu-ray player (top) is on show here for the first time.

It's a universal model, playing BD, CD, SACD and DVD-Audio discs. The player is 3D compatible, has stereo balanced outputs, coaxial and optical outs, dual HDMI, an OLED display and streaming capability.

A UK price is still to be confirmed, but it's likely to be somehere between £3000-£4000 we're told.

Also on display at the show is the CD22 CD player and matching I22 integrated stereo amplifier (below), due in UK dealers any day now at £1100 each.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook