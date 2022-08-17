Ultimate Ears' Wonderboom 3 is here to make your beach parties more eco-friendly

Ultimate Ears has announced the Wonderboom 3. The latest iteration of the budget Bluetooth speaker promises improved Bluetooth tech and a new "sustainable" design.

We awarded the Wonderboom and Wonderboom 2 five stars apiece on account of their weighty 360-degree sound and tough, waterproof designs. Will the Wonderboom 3 continue that strike rate?

The omens are good. Like its forebears, the new model is rated IP67, meaning it's waterproof, dustproof, and it floats. Battery life is up from 13 to 14 hours, while Bluetooth range has increased from 30m to 40m. Nice.

Ultimate Ears has also tweaked the design. Apparently, the Wonderboom 3 is made with "a minimum of certified 31% post-consumer plastic that gives new life to recycled end-of-life electronics", so you can party with a clear conscience.

The Wonderboom 3 will be available in four colours initially (Joyous Bright grey, Hyper Pink, Performance Blue, and Active Black). It's due on sale in the UK from 31st August, priced at £89 (around $110, AU$160). We'd expect global on-sale dates to follow shortly.

Want some extra oomph? Ultimate Ears has also revealed that the Hyperboom – the company's "loudest and bassiest speaker" – will be available in a new white colourway from 9th September, priced at £409 (around $500 / AU$710).

How will the Wonderboom 3 fare against other budget Bluetooth belters such as the Tribit Audio Stormbox Micro? We'll bring you a full and frank review just as soon we can.

