Black Friday Samsung TV deals: save up to $1000 on Mini-LED, OLED and QLED TVs

Black Friday, historically, has been one of the best times of year to buy yourself a new TV, and 2022 is no different. This year, you can find tons of sales across all kinds of TVs, but there are some especially lucrative deals on Samsung TVs.

Have your pick of three five-star Samsung TVs we've reviewed: the S95B QD-OLED, the QN90A Neo QLED, and the Q90B Mini-LED. These are all fantastic sets with excellent image quality you can get for up to $1000 off. Plus, you can get Samsung's The Frame on sale too, if you need an art piece and a TV. If you're in the market for a new TV, these Samsung sets are well worth a look.

Samsung TV Black Friday deals

Samsung QN90B: was $1197 now $997 at Amazon

This Mini-LED TV offers up truly impressive blacks, excellent brightness, and tons of gaming-friendly connectivity. If you're looking for a TV that performs great and is a deal, look no further. Five stars

Samsung S95B: was $1597 now $1447 at Amazon

This high-tech set offers an amazing, vibrant picture with fantastic viewing angles and it's also great for gaming. In the market for a stunning premium TV? Look no further than the S95B, now on discount. Five stars

65-inch QN90A TV: was $2600 now $1599 at Samsung

Samsung's 4K flagship comes with Quantum Matrix tech, AI upscaling to 4K powered by the Neo Quantum Processor, Object Tracking Sound+ to keep up with the on-screen action, and a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K. Five stars

Samsung LS03B: was $1997 now $1597 at Amazon

Samsung's Frame packs in a 4K QLED display, HDR, and 120Hz support alongside a sleek, modern design that wants to be the centerpiece of your living room and a full-featured TV at the same time.

Samsung's Mini-LED QN90B 4K/HDR smart TV is an excellent television that we gave five-stars in our official review. We loved this TV's impressive blacks, fantastic brightness, and gaming-focused features. This Mini-LED display is bright, colorful, and vibrant, making content consumption a treat. At $200 off this TV is hard to pass up if you're looking for a new set.

The S95B is a fascinating set, the first QD-OLED from Samsung, and what's more is that this TV manages to brilliantly combine QLED and OLED tech. In our five-star review, we appreciated this TV's spectacular vibrance, peerless viewing angles, and superb gaming support. Full stop, there are few better-looking TVs.

Samsung's QN90A is another excellent TV. This Neo QLED TV, which we gave five-stars in our official review, manages to offer up amazing contrast, outstanding sharpness and detail, and even an excellent user experience. At a massive $1000 off, this is not only a great TV but a superb value, too.

Lastly, Samsung's The Frame. We haven't reviewed this QLED TV just yet, but it's an interesting set on paper. This TV is aimed at not just being a great smart 4K/HDR TV but also a standalone art piece in of itself that you can rely on to display all kinds of photos and works of art while you aren't watching.

If you're in the market for a new TV, considering these excellent Black Friday deals, all of the above TVs are at least worth a look!

