Treat your ears to three months of lossless streaming for the price of one

French hi-res music-streaming service Qobuz has a particularly bon marché on at the moment, with 50 per cent off for two months. Added to the 30-day free trial that’s available to new subscribers, that’s three months for the price of one. Bargain.

The offer applies to a Qobuz Studio Solo subscription, which would normally set you back £12.99 a month but thanks to the deal is just £6.50 – a handy saving on the monthly price of Tidal, Spotify, Apple Music et al. There’s no long commitment either, so there’s nothing to stop you from cancelling as soon as your three months are up.

You'll want to get in there quickly, though; the offer expires on 12th July.

Get three months of Qobuz for the price of one

With 50 per cent off for two months, plus a 30-day free trial, three months of hi-res streaming can be yours for just £12.99. But you can't hang around too long thinking about it, because the offer expires on 12th July.

As well as offering access to over 100 million tracks in CD quality (16-bit/44.1 kHz) and hi-res (FLAC 24-bit up to 192 kHz), Qobuz also publishes its own reviews, profiles and other editorial content that should give you something to read while you listen, whether that's via its website, iOS, Android, Windows and Mac apps, or through hardware from the likes of B&O, Bowers & Wilkins, Bluesound, Cambridge Audio, Naim, Samsung and Sonos. Qobuz is also available on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but we don’t recommend reading while you’re driving.

Offline listening is also available on Qobuz, and if you’re migrating from another platform it’s possible to transfer your playlists using Soundiiz.com, so you can carry on listening without a hitch.

In our original Qobuz review, we praised the sound quality of its CD-quality streams, even if we found there were some gaps in its catalogue compared to rival services. While Tidal does sound very slightly better, this deal makes Qobuz a much cheaper option for a few months, especially if the rumours of a Tidal price hike come to fruition.

Again, you can’t hang around if you want to take advantage either, as it’s only running until 12th July.

