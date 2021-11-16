Toshiba UK31 TVs with Alexa and Dolby Vision slashed for Black Friday

Toshiba 50UK3163DB
Black Friday has thrown up some tempting Toshiba TV deals, with the company's (excellent) 2021 flagship reduced across the board. Head over to Amazon and you can get £80 off the 58-inch (now £488), £50 off the 43-inch (now £329) and £60 off the 50-inch (now £388).

We're big fans of Toshiba's UK31, which boasts Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos and and built-in Alexa smarts. Under review, we said the 50UK3163DB produced "one of the boldest 4K HDR pictures we've seen from a sub-£500 TV". 

The savings don't end there, though. Bargain-hunters can also grab the 24-inch Toshiba 24WD3C TV with built-in DVD player for only £165.

Toshiba 58-inch UK31 £529

Toshiba 58-inch UK31 £529 £448 at Amazon (save £80)
Toshiba's 2021 flagship TV boasts built-in Alexa smarts, eARC, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It's an astonishingly affordable TV. You can also snag deals on the 43-inch (now £329) and 50-inch (now £388).

Toshiba 24-inch WD3C £199

Toshiba 24-inch WD3C £199 £165 at Amazon (save £34)
This ultra-cheap HD TV is ideal for bedrooms, kitchens and playrooms. It features a built-in DVD player, as well as Google/Amazon voice assistants and support for HDR10. Grab one at a Black Friday discount while stocks last!

The UK31 is the flagship TV in Toshiba’s 2021 lineup. Standout features include built-in Alexa smarts, eARC, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

This model also boasts Toshiba's latest and greatest 'TRU' picture processing tech. TRU Micro dimming automatically adjusts contrast levels for deeper blacks; TRU Resolution upscales lower-res content to 4K; and TRU Flow motion tech reduces judder for a smoother image.

It runs Vidaa, an easy-to-use Linux-based interface that offers most streaming apps besides Apple TV. The downside? The UK31 isn't the best choice for gamers as it lacks next-gen gaming features such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). If you're a hardcore PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X gamer, you'll probably want to look elsewhere for (and save some more money on) the best gaming TVs.

Still, as previously mentioned, we said the 50-inch Toshiba 50UK3163DB delivers "the boldest 4K HDR picture we’ve seen from a sub-£500 TV". Now that you can pick up the 50-inch for only £388 thanks to these best Amazon early Black Friday deals, it's a steal.

