While TVs were high on the agenda today, with Toshiba unveiling a substantial line-up, the company has also announced a quartet of new Blu-ray players at its 2012 launch:



• BDX1300KB £69

Standard 2D Blu-ray deck



• BDX3300KB £89

'Smart' 2D Blu-ray deck



• BDX4300KB £89

Entry-level 3D BD deck



BDX5300KB (pictured) £109

• 'Smart' 3D BD deck



All the above models feature 1080p Blu-ray playback, 1080p upscaling, HD audio decoding and DLNA certification. They're all due to hit stores in April.



The 'Smart' players boast additional functionality including online services such as YouTube, iPlayer, Picase and Acetax movie-streaming, as well as built-in wi-fi and MKV file support.

