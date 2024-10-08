Today's Amazon Prime sale goes unexpectedly big on Bose headphones – save up to 44%

Bose headphones often show up in Amazon Prime and Black Friday sales events, but typically bigger discounts are reserved for older models while newer releases get more modest price drops.

That isn't the case this October Prime Day, however: three of Bose's latest earbuds and headphones – all released in the past twelve months – are now up to 33 per cent off, while two older pairs have hit their lowest-ever prices. We are talking about some of the best pairs on the market here, no less, with Bose particularly strong in the noise-cancelling department. Four of the five models featured below are proven performers, having been awarded five-star reviews from our expert test team.

To say that Amazon has gone big on Bose discounts for its Prime Big Deal Days sale would be an understatement.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II was £280 now £171 at Amazon (save £109)

The premium QC Earbuds II might be on the way out in light of their new successors (below), but they remain a stellar five-star pair thanks to their bold, detailed, dynamic sonic presentation, excellent noise cancellation and comfortable design. Former What Hi-Fi? Award winners, now 39% off in their Soapstone (cream) finish.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds was £300 now £199.95 at Amazon (save £100.05)

While the earbuds above are superb value, it's worth stretching to this newest model if you can afford the extra £30. The QC Ultra Earbuds are just as wonderful on the noise-cancelling front, but they sound a little better, call quality has improved, and they offer Immersive Audio support. Now 33% off in their Moonstone Blue finish.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds was £299 now £229.95 at Amazon (save £70.050)

For something a little different, you might want to consider the four-star Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. Bringing impressively weighty Bose sound to a clever, 'clip-on' open-ear design, they are impressively competent buds that have dared to be different. Great for commuters and athletes alike – and now an extra £20 off their previous low price in their black and white finishes.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones was £450 now £329 at Amazon (save £120)

The flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones also earned the full five stars from us, and for good reason. The flagship over-ear headphones offer exceptional noise-cancelling tech, a richly involving sound with Immersive Audio support and a decent battery life. Now that they're back to their lowest price at Amazon in all five colourways (some are an extra 95p!), now is the time to strike.

Bose QuietComfort SC was £320 now £179 at Amazon (save £141)

We haven't technically reviewed this SC model, but they are essentially the same as the standard QuietComforts (on sale for £220), only with a soft (instead of a hard) carry case and only a black finish. You still get strong ANC, decent audio and a 24-hour battery life. Consider this a great gateway into Bose's noise-cancelling over-ear offering if you can't afford the Ultra above.

Which Bose deal is best for you?

If you're struggling to decide which of the deals above is the right one for you, perhaps we can help to make it a little clearer. These are all Bose bargains at great prices, but an outstanding product for one person isn't necessarily going to be perfect for another.

For the biggest deal of them all, the over-ear QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are top of the pile. They're heavily discounted by over £100, something that's remarkable considering that these are five-star headphones that only arrived this year. Their sound is rich and full, their noise cancelling is peerless, and they're comfortable to wear and brilliantly designed. At this price, we really can't think of a drawback.

We are slightly less enthusiastic about the cheaper QuietComfort SC – but only because our reviews team hasn't gone twelve rounds with them. If they are anything like the older QuietComfort 45 model, which they certainly appear to be, they will be well worth their heavily discounted price tag for Prime Day.

Perhaps the only fly in the ointment is that you don't like over-ear headphones. No matter, because the flagship QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are also slashed at Amazon. They're five-star performers, too, offering a punchy, musical sound with unmatched levels of in-ear security and, of course, some of the best ANC you'll come across. 24 hours of total battery life is solid, while Immersive Audio (Bose's take on spatial sound) is a fun and sometimes exciting feature if you can get it matched with the right tracks. As we said above, unless you are already stretching yourself financially, we would choose them over the (still very good) QuietComfort Earbuds II for the sake of an extra £30.

If neither of the above appeals, perhaps you should consider the Ultra Open Earbuds. They're not perfect – they aren't the last word in clarity or detail at this price point – but the innovative clasp-like buds grant you a musical, entertaining sound with a surprisingly solid bass for a pair of 'open' earbuds that sit on, rather than in, your ear canal. That fit makes them comfortable and unobtrusive over long periods, though we would point out that, naturally, noise cancelling isn't on board.

Bose has served up at least four highly recommendable pairs here, all of which are currently discounted at Amazon. If you're looking for premium cans but don't want to pay full price, now is a good time to capitalise on these great discounts.

MORE:

Read our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review

Check out our Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review

These are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy