Tivoli Audio has added Bluetooth wireless music streaming to its all-in-one Music System, which also incorporates a CD player and DAB/DAB+/FM radio. The new Tivoli Music System+ is yours for £700.

Housed in a hand-oiled, furniture-grade wood cabinet (in teak, mahogany or black), Tivoli describes the new model as the original Music System "on steroids".

As before, it has integrated stereo speakers, a downward-firing subwoofer and SpacePhase Wide Mode technology for a more expansive soundstage.

Additonal features include a digital clock on the display, remote control, snooze and sleep timer, and dual alarms. The CD player can handle MP3, WMA and CD-R/-RW formats.

