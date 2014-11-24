Both the computer and tablet Roomplayer+ apps have now been updated by Simple Audio, with the latest versions (3.4) now available to download and introducing Tidal to the music streamer.

It means you can now access Tidal's 25 million song-strong catalogue through the Roomplayer+ and stream CD-quality ALAC and FLAC music, as well as making use of Tidal's other features.

Pål Bråtelund, strategic partnership manager HiFi at Tidal, said: "We are committed to making TIDAL the go-to music streaming service for those that care about quality."

Tidal's integration with the Roomplayer+ is not the only recent partnership for the service either, with Auralic confirming in the past week that its Aries Streamer Bridge now supporting Tidal too.

The Aries serves as a bridge between the Tidal service and your DAC, which Auralic says means you can stream high-res music at "virtually any sampling rate" without the need for a computer.

