Music streaming service Tidal has announced it is now compatible with Apple CarPlay, so you can easily play your favourite tracks while driving all night (your hands wet on the wheel etc) via your car's dash-integrated screen.

CarPlay support is available on iPhone 5 and newer today. For those who would rather use an Android phone, though, there is no word as to if or when Tidal will support Android Auto.

This news follows the BBC announcing a car-friendly version of its iPlayer app will also be available for Apple-enabled cars.

Of course, this may lead to hankering after a new car to ensure you're never without great music. Whether you're in the market for an Aston Martin DB11, Audi A8 or Volvo S90, we have some thoughts...

