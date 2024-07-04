This superb Roksan integrated amp has nose-dived in price – save £700!

Richer Sounds is currently treating its customers to a mini flash sale and, like the deal-hungry hunters that we are, we're picked out a belter just for you. There are quite a few decent deals peppered around the site, but we think this outstanding Roksan Caspian M2 amplifier bargain is the pick of the bunch.

While it was originally tested at £1659 over a decade ago, the Caspian M2 actually rose in price to hover around the £2000-2200 bracket for the last few years, so this drop to just £999 at Richer Sounds when you have a VIP Club membership (it's free to sign up) is a big deal indeed.

Best Roksan integrated amplifier deal

Roksan Caspian M2 was £1699 now £999 at Richer Sounds (save £700)

The price of the five-star Roksan Caspian M2 has fluctuated over the years, ebbing and flowing like the tides of the sea. This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen, though, and while you'll need a Richer Sounds VIP membership to get that lovely low price, it's free and easy to join up. Discount on the silver finish.

Five stars

The Roksan Caspian M2 stereo amplifier has outlasted entire generations of rival products, sticking on the market for years and years without ever seeming to go out of fashion. There's good reason for its continued popularity and success, though, as the Caspian M2 continues to impress users new and old with its potent, deeply impressive musical performance.

Offering two mains transformers – a small 60VA toroidal powering the preamp section and a larger 350VA unit dedicated to the power amp sections – you're not going to be short on punch or performance. As we stated in our original review from 2010, the Roksan blends authority and detail to produce an "immensely capable amplifier that sounds far stronger than a rated output of 85 watts per channel would suggest". From reproducing a huge, well-focused soundstage for big orchestral numbers or showcasing its fluid, flexible rhythmic abilities for chiller pieces, few rivals can match the breadth of its sonic talents.

Connections-wise, the Roksan offers six analogue RCA inputs as well as dual audio outputs, a pre output and an XLR input. It's still a beautifully made unit to behold, too, and while the provided remote just looks a little naff, the main unit is smart, sleek and distinctive when daubed in a classy silver finish.

An old dog that still knows most of the new tricks, the formerly Award-winning Roksan Caspian M2 is a gorgeous stereo amplifier at a great deal price over at Richer Sounds.

MORE:

Read our original Roksan Caspian M2 integrated amplifier review

Best stereo amplifiers 2024: the best integrated amps for every budget

10 of the best tracks brought back to life by movies and TV shows

This week: celebrating Home Cinema Week on What Hi-Fi?

