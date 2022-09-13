This Sony wireless speaker is so big it needs wheels

Sony has launched the SRS-XV900, a massive wireless speaker that it claims is the loudest and most powerful X-Series speaker yet. Dubbed the “wireless party”, Sony is committing to this all-in-one portable party machine with plenty of connection options, powerful sound, LED lights and a battery that should outlast the party.

According to Sony, the XV900 will provide omnidirectional sound through its X-Balanced Speaker Unit and non-circular diaphragm; and thanks to this design it will produce more sound pressure and reduce distortion. This will be backed by the Jet Bass Booster port, which Sony says will produce deep, punchy and powerful bass, as well as six tweeters spread across all sides of the speaker which should boost mid-range frequencies and project in all directions. For this style of speaker, bass and vocal clarity are top priorities, so Sony’s focus on these key areas makes sense.

Elsewhere, the speaker features a host of connectivity options including Bluetooth and USB – the latter will conveniently charge your device when connected. Sony also has a Bluetooth based trick up its sleeve with the Party Connect feature, which will allow up to 100 speakers to pair together for synchronised sound and lighting –perhaps a little excessive but ideal for larger events. This speaker can also connect to a TV via an optical cable, which Sony says is perfect for creating a “rich audio-visual experience” when watching movies or live event performances.

Battery life is also a highlight of the SRS-XV900, with Sony claiming a whopping 25 hours, meaning that you may be able to squeeze a couple parties out of the speaker on just one charge. Arguably the most entertaining sounding feature of the XV900 is the ability to plug in a microphone and use it as a karaoke machine; but it doesn’t stop there, as you can plug a guitar in and use the speaker as an amp.

However, all of these speakers, connectivity ports and features won’t fit in your typical portable speaker form factor, and the Sony certainly isn’t by any means compact. Thankfully it comes with a built in handle and set of wheels so that you can still transport this titan of a wireless speaker. Sony will be shipping the SRS-VX900 from October this year, with no specific date listed as of yet. It is expected to cost £999 (around $1170 / AU$1695).

MORE:

Check out our picks for the best wireless speakers

Another unique Sony speaker: read our Sony SRS-NS7 review

Best Sony deals on now