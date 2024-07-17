This Prime Day deal is the cheapest-ever way to get a Sonos soundbar – and it ends today

Amazon Prime Day is here and there's no shortage of eye-catching deals on some of the best soundbars. This applies to all Sonos soundbars including the brand's smallest bar – the Ray.

This soundbar is discounted in several places including Sonos who is offering 20 per cent off some of its products until the end of today. However, the cheapest deal is currently £190 from Amazon – the lowest price we have seen.

While we are certainly bigger fans of Sonos' larger bars – the Beam and the Arc – the Ray is still a solid performer. It launched roughly two years ago and is now easily the cheapest ever way to get your hands on a Sonos soundbar.

Prime Day Sonos Ray soundbar deal

Sonos Ray £279 £190 at Amazon (save £89)

Sonos' most affordable soundbar is a simple, no-frills way of seriously upgrading your TV's sound. It lacks an HDMI port, offering just an optical connection, but if this isn't a dealbreaker for you then this shortcoming is made up for with an energetic, upbeat and upfront sound.

Read the full Sonos Ray review

This simple yet very effective soundbar offers a substantial sonic boost to your TV at a reasonable price point – which is now even more enticing than ever.

In terms of sound, the 'bar offers excellent vocal clarity, forthright projection and nicely detailed high frequencies. It's a fun and upfront sound, which our TV & AV Editor enjoyed when using the Ray at home.

Inside the unit, four class D amplifiers power four forward-facing drivers – two centrally positioned elliptical mid-woofers with a pair of tweeters that fire into split waveguides. There are also proprietary low-velocity curved bass reflex ports for handling low-end frequencies.

The Ray adheres to the company's core principle of interoperability, allowing the soundbar to form part of a wireless multi-room system using Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect.

As we mentioned above, it lacks an HDMI port and relies on just an optical connection, although it offers a lot of the same Sonos features and functions as the bigger soundbars in the brand's roster thanks to its compatibility with the Sonos S2 app. This means streaming to the bar is simple, and the Ray is quite feature-rich for a bar at this price point.

The impressive Ray soundbar is now available via the Sonos web store in white or black for £199.

