This £40 discount on the 5-star JBL Flip 6 is better than Prime Day

Summer is well and truly here, so what better time to buy a picnic-friendly Bluetooth speaker? The JBL Flip 6 currently has over £40 off – it's just £87 at Amazon. Considering that it's one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, that's some deal.

To put it in perspective, it's just £2 more expensive than its best price ever – which it hit over a year ago – and £12 cheaper than it was during the Prime Day sale. Sounds like now is the time to buy.

JBL Flip 6 was £129 now £87 at Amazon (save £42)

This is a great discount on a great summer speaker. One of the brand's most popular models continues to do the business, with fantastic sonic clarity, weighty bass and 12 hours of battery life. If you want a small, slimline speaker that won't break the bank, it remains a smart choice. Five stars

Read our full JBL Flip 6 review

The Flip 6 earned the full five stars from us when we first tested it in 2022. While at first glance it looks very similar to its predecessor, there are some changes: the rubber accents around the edges are a little subtler, and the passive bass radiators now feel cool, textured and metallic rather than smooth and rubbery. There's the same button layout, but now they're mounted on a slightly smaller rubber panel that no longer spans the entire length of the speaker.

You can pair two Flip 6 speakers and have them play in stereo using the Partyboost feature, and the app now features a three-band equaliser to tweak the sound. Certain things are missing: there are no mics for using it for handsfree calls, no voice assistants and no aux-in port for wired listening. But what it does have is great sound quality.

Like previous speakers in the Flip range, it's zippy, agile and fun, but this model has a fuller-bodied low end than its predecessors. Its soundstage is more spacious and open too, and can pinpoint sounds around the space.

So, a five-star speaker at a great discount – it's just £87 at Amazon, remember. The ideal summer speaker.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read our full JBL Flip 6 review

Head to head: JBL Flip 6 vs Flip 5

And JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6