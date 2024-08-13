This £40 discount on the 5-star JBL Flip 6 is better than Prime Day

Summer is well and truly here, so what better time to buy a picnic-friendly Bluetooth speaker? The JBL Flip 6 currently has over £40 off – it's just £87 at Amazon. Considering that it's one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, that's some deal.
To put it in perspective, it's just £2 more expensive than its best price ever – which it hit over a year ago – and £12 cheaper than it was during the Prime Day sale. Sounds like now is the time to buy.
JBL Flip 6 was £129 now £87 at Amazon (save £42)
This is a great discount on a great summer speaker. One of the brand's most popular models continues to do the business, with fantastic sonic clarity, weighty bass and 12 hours of battery life. If you want a small, slimline speaker that won't break the bank, it remains a smart choice. Five stars
Read our full JBL Flip 6 review
The Flip 6 earned the full five stars from us when we first tested it in 2022. While at first glance it looks very similar to its predecessor, there are some changes: the rubber accents around the edges are a little subtler, and the passive bass radiators now feel cool, textured and metallic rather than smooth and rubbery. There's the same button layout, but now they're mounted on a slightly smaller rubber panel that no longer spans the entire length of the speaker.
You can pair two Flip 6 speakers and have them play in stereo using the Partyboost feature, and the app now features a three-band equaliser to tweak the sound. Certain things are missing: there are no mics for using it for handsfree calls, no voice assistants and no aux-in port for wired listening. But what it does have is great sound quality.
Like previous speakers in the Flip range, it's zippy, agile and fun, but this model has a fuller-bodied low end than its predecessors. Its soundstage is more spacious and open too, and can pinpoint sounds around the space.
So, a five-star speaker at a great discount – it's just £87 at Amazon, remember. The ideal summer speaker.
