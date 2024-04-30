This handsome, versatile JBL speaker is enjoying its first major discount

JBL's latest Sonos Move 2 rival, the Authentics 300, has had its first hefty discount thanks to a cracking speaker deal which shaves a cool £80 of its price.

The recently reviewed JBL Authentics 300 could be well worth your time, impressing us with its assertive, front-footed sound profile, sumptuous looks and stunning versatility. As a semi-portable speaker that also offers wi-fi connectivity, mains or battery-powered performance, twin voice assistants and more it's well worth a look and listen at this price.

This discount is one of the finest we've seen thus far, taking the Authentics 300 down from £380 to just £300 at Very and the official JBL website. That's a drop of more than 20 per cent, which is rare to see on a speaker this new.

JBL Authentics 300 wireless speaker deal

JBL Authentics 300 was £380 now £300 at Very (save £80)

As one of the most versatile and well-rounded wireless smart speakers we've come across, the JBL Authentics 300 is well worth an investigation. That £80 discount knocks off a significant chunk of cash, too, taking what could potentially be your ideal, do-it-all speaker down to a seriously attractive price point.

Deal also at the official JBL website

A smart speaker, a Bluetooth buddy, a portable companion and a domestic wireless wonder, the JBL Authentics 300 seems to defy categorisation. Made portable via its carry handle and six hours of battery life, you can use the 300 to take to the bottom of the garden (if the weather holds) or cart it from room to room.

It's hugely versatile in other aspects, too. You're treated to not one but two AI assistants thanks to Alexa and Google integration while streaming options are numerous courtesy of support for Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2 and Alexa Multi-room. You can even plug in directly via either USB-C or a handy aux-in cable if you're a traditionalist who likes a bit more audio fidelity and doesn't have time for all this wireless streaming wizardry.

Versatility aside, the Authentics is defined by two more key aspects: it's very handsome and a lot of fun. That waffle foam grill (officially known as Quadrex) and some rather dashing metallic edging give the 300 oodles of class, while its robust, punchy and keen sound will please partygoers and dinner party guests alike.

If this sounds like your kind of speaker, £80 off at Very might be enough to tempt you to take the plunge. We certainly wouldn't try to stop you...

