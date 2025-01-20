This Dolby Atmos soundbar's price tag has been slashed in half

If you are on the hunt for a Dolby Atmos soundbar to level up your TV's sound, this deal could be the one you've been searching for. With a wide yet precise soundstage and simple set up, the Harman Kardon Citation Multibeam 1100 is definitely one to consider especially considering this major price drop.

The four-star soundbar is down from £799 to a more than respectable £349 at Peter Tyson. To get those juicy savings, you need to sign up for a VIP account but it's free and easy to do so.

We tested out the Multibeam 1100 with some tunes during the testing process and said: "Listening to Literary Mind by Sprints, there’s a nice separation and energy to the punk-tinged guitars and screaming vocal amongst the clashing kit and bobbing bass. Rhythmically the Multibeam 1100 is sure-footed, maintaining coherence and detail for an enjoyable listening experience, accompanied by album artwork on the soundbar's display."

It also performed well when watching films with Dolby Atmos, as we found its surround processing had a "welcome solidity". While it does not quite reach the same levels as physical surround speakers, the 'bar is able to provide grounded approach for a striking cinematic experience.

In terms of connectivity, the soundbar has an optical input and an additional HDMI passthrough to allow users with Blu-ray players, games consoles and streaming sticks to plug directly into the soundbar, as well as eARC. The HDMI port can handle 4K/60Hz with VRR and HDR support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

The Multibeam 1100 has a range of voice control options too, featuring Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri.

If this is ticking all your boxes, grabbing this impressive deal on the Multibeam 1100 could well be worth your time.

