This Black Friday TV deal gets you a 75-inch Samsung TV for just £749!

Black Friday is renowned for throwing up some of the best TV deals of the year. Here's a great one on a big screen TV.

The 75-inch Samsung AU7110 is reduced by £550, down from £1299 to £749 at Amazon. Big screen, big discount.

This isn't the first time it's been discounted. Back in September, it had £500 off, but this is an extra £50 on that already very generous offer.

Best Black Friday 75in Samsung TV deal

Samsung 75-inch 4K TV £1299 Samsung 75-inch 4K TV £1299 £749 at Amazon (save £550)

Released earlier this year, the AU7110 looks to be a solid, budget Samsung TV. It's packed with tech to level up your home viewing – and at an amazingly-low price thanks to this Amazon deal.

Samsung might be best known for making high-end TVs – models such as the new Mini LED Samsung QE65QN95A – but it also offers plenty of options for those on a budget.

Enter the AU7110. It's not a model we've tested, but this 2021 LED panel delivers 4K resolution and features the company's latest-gen Crystal Processor 4K, which upscales all your favourite content to 4K.

There's also support for HLG and HDR10+, plus a decent set of gaming features including HDMI 2.1 with eARC, Auto Low Latency Mode (which automatically minimises input lag) and Motion Xcelerator (which smooths out the frames in fast-paced scenes). It also supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants.

Samsung's excellent Tizen smart TV platform provides access to a wealth of streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Prime Video and more. You also get access to Samsung TV Plus, which provides free live and on-demand content ranging from sports to entertainment.

This might be one of Samsung's cheaper models but it boasts a "near bezel-less" design, Adaptive Sound (which tailors the sound according to what's happening on screen), and a clever cable management system.

In short, there's a lot to like about the AU7110, and that's before taking into account this significant discount. Tempted? There's also money off the smaller models: £200 off the 55-incher, and £350 off the 65-incher.

