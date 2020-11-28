This Black Friday deal sees Samsung's top 4K QLED TV get an £1100 discount

If you're still in the market for a flagship 4K TV this Black Friday, Samsung has you covered: the excellent Q90T has been heavily discounted, with the 65-inch model currently available for £1699 and the 55-inch version down to just £1199.

That makes the 65-inch model (the QE65Q90T) £1100 cheaper than it was at launch, and the 55-inch version (QE55Q90T) is £800 lower than when it debuted.

Samsung QE55Q90T QLED TV £1999 £1199 at Amazon

The Q90T offers Samsung's flagship 4K performance for 2020 (the Q95T adds the One Connect system but is identical in terms of picture) and is, predictably, rather excellent. It's brilliantly bright, vibrant and punchy, is packed with features such as 4K@120Hz and VRR, and its operating system is second to none. And now you can buy it with a big discount.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q90T QLED TV £2799 £1699 at John Lewis

The 65-inch version of the Q90T is everything its smaller sibling is, only bigger, and therefore more cinematic and immersive. It's also more heavily discounted so is arguably the better deal overall.View Deal

We gave the 55-inch Q90T the full five stars when we reviewed it at £1599, proclaiming it a worthy alternative to LG's OLEDs. At these prices, each model undercuts the equivalently sized LG CX.

The Samsung Q90Ts are cracking all-round sets. Super-sharp and punchy, with vibrant colours and deep, detailed blacks, they're particularly strong with 4K HDR content.

On top of that, the operating system is simply the best in the business, with more apps than any rivals. The likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney+ are all on board, as are all of the UK's core catch-up apps.

The feature set is superb, too, with eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), 4K@120Hz, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) all supported.

All told, the Q90T TVs were a great option at their original prices, so makes absolutely cracking buys now.

