This awesome AirPods Pro deal sees them drop below £200

Anyone looking for Apple's AirPods Pro noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds at a more palatable price, read on.

Laptops Direct is currently offering the AirPods Pro for just £199, offering a saving of £30 on the previously listed price, and £50 on the original launch price. We've seen the AirPods Pros around the £210 and £220 mark, but this is the very lowest prices we've seen them to date. Delivery is free, too.

Apple AirPods Pro £250 £199 at Laptops Direct

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, they could be the only pair of headphones you ever need.View Deal

The 2019-released AirPods Pros feature Apple's flagship H1 chip, as well as the firm's tastiest tech in the realm of true wireless headphones: voice control (with Siri) and effective active noise cancellation, complete with a most welcome Transparency mode for letting noise from the outside world in.

The AirPods Pro's user experience, unprecedented levels of comfort and choice of three ear tip sizes make the AirPods Pro a strong contender in the true wireless category. And if you're going to buy them, why not nab yourself a top deal in the process?

