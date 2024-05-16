This Award-winning DAC/headphone amp has crashed in price – more than £50 off!

The exceptional iFi Zen DAC V2 knocked us for six on its way to becoming a certified What Hi-Fi? Award-winner last year, smashing the competition thanks to its wide range of features, beautiful build quality and, most importantly, pack-leading sound. We rate it as the best in its class, and while the new iFi Zen DAC V3 could become the new top dog, the V2 will never be anything short of superb.

The fact that the V2 is enjoying a serious discount is good news for audiophiles everywhere, especially those of us who do much of our listening via a decent set of headphones. iFi's DAC/headphone amp combo usually retails at around £199, but thanks to a heavy slashing over at Peter Tyson, it's dropped by £50 to just £149. That's a saving of 25 per cent, and you even get iFi's iSilencer Plus noise eliminator as part of the package.

The same nifty combo of the iFi Zen DAC V2 plus iSilencer Plus is available for £169 at Amazon, but we'd head over to Peter Tyson if you want a stellar deal at the lowest price currently available.

iFi Zen DAC V2 DAC/headphone amp deal

iFi Zen DAC V2 was £199 now £149 at Peter Tyson (save £50)

While we originally tested it at £159, the iFi Zen DAC V2's standard retail price usually sits at around the £199 mark. That makes this £50 cut to that figure a significant saving, and one of the best deals we've seen on the V2 in quite a while. Yes, the V3 could end up being even better, but there's no question how sonically refined and musically rewarding the second-generation model remains. It's a winner.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

As is typical of iFi's varied selection of hi-fi accessories, the Zen DAC V2 is adeptly constructed and well-appointed with features and connections. The handsome unit sports RCA, 6.3mm and twin balanced 4.4mm outputs, as well as a USB Type-B input. Capable of supporting PCM files up to 384kHz alongside DSD256 and MQA, the V2 offers double the clock speed and four times the memory of the original.

That new-generation processing chip is also found in the more premium Neo iDSD and iDSD Diablo DAC/headphone amps. Improved internal circuitry, meanwhile, integrates a crystal clock design conceived to improve timing and reduce sonic jitter for a smoother, sharper listening experience.

And wouldn't you know it, it really works. Sonically, the V2 offers a clear, even-handed performance that manages to be open and insightful in equal measure. As we stated in our review, it's "open, smooth and nicely judged in its handling of frequencies", with plenty of dynamic expression and effortless handling of those crucial lower registers.

A five-star performer across the board, the iFi Zen DAC V2 is our top pick for a DAC/headphone amp at this price, only made better by a tempting 25 per cent discount at Peter Tyson.

