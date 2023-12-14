This 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for $470 over at Amazon

If it's time for a new TV, it might be time to give Amazon's 65-inch Omni smart TV a look now that you can nab one for nearly 40% off at just $470.

We haven't reviewed the Fire TV Omni just yet, but this TV has some competitive specs and features with other value-focused sets, so if you're looking for a big TV at a much smaller price, give this Amazon deal a look.

Omni Fire TV 65-inch deal

Amazon's line of Fire Omni TVs is designed to compete with other budget brands such as Hisense and TCL, and these TVs usually put up a good fight, offering solid specs and features for decent prices. This Amazon deal, though, makes the Omni much cheaper than the other sets you might typically compare it to.

This Omni Fire TV is an LCD model with an LED backlight, and it supports 4K, HDR in the HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision formats, and Dolby Digital Plus audio. You'll also get Amazon's intuitive Fire TV OS that you'll have no trouble relying on to find all your favorite apps and services.

For gamers, you're getting a 4K/60Hz set you can connect to a PS5 or Xbox Series X. You won't be getting a ton of gamer-focused features, but if you're just looking to play casually in 4K every once in a while, this Fire TV can get the job done.

If you're looking for a modern 4K smart TV that you can pick up cheap, this Omni Fire TV at $200 off is a solid deal and worth marking on your radar.

