These are the 6 best Black Friday projector deals live right now

Black Friday 2021 is a good day to buy a projector. Among the hundreds available in the online stores are some absolute zingers but they're easy to miss. So, here we've compiled five of the best Black Friday projector deals to make things easier.

You'll find everything from discounted portables to a native 4K, five-star home cinema classic, with something for all budgets included.

The Nebula Solar Portable is the pick of the crop for a room-to-room or travel projector. The Epson EH-TW7000 is great for proper home cinema on a budget and the Sony VPL-VW290ES, well, you can read all about how highly we recommend that projector right here.

Have fun choosing and don't forget to bag yourself some Black Friday movies too.

Black Friday projector deals

Nebula Capsule projector Nebula Capsule projector £400 £240 at Amazon

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around.

Nebula Solar Portable projector £600 Nebula Solar Portable projector £600 £420 at Amazon (save £180)

This Full HD projector is the best true portable we've tested to date. With built-in speakers, an Android TV app platform and a three-hour battery life, it's an excellent way to enjoy a big screen film anywhere round the house, the garden and wherever else you want go.

Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector £1199 Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector £1199 £999 at Amazon

This is the best projector at around the thousand pound mark at the moment. Black depth is unsophisticated but contrast, colour and cinematic appeal are well beyond the competition. It's a great starter projector for a budget home cinema set-up.

Optoma CinemaX P2 4K UST projector £2999 Optoma CinemaX P2 4K UST projector £2999 £1999 at Sevenoaks (save £1000)

The P2 is Optoma's second stab at an ultra-short throw machine and, while we've not had the pleasure of a full review, we've certainly enjoyed the demos we've seen. If you're after a 'laser TV' for your living room. This entry-level projector is a strong candidate particularly with the hefty discout.

BenQ V6050 4K UST projector £3999 UST deal BenQ V6050 4K UST projector £3999 £2999 at Richer Sounds

Ultra-short throw projectors are the fastest growing form factor. With sound, picture and smarts built-in, they're an obvious all-in-one projector solution. This huge discount makes the V6050 one of the most tempting around.

Sony VPL-VW290ES 4K projector £5499 Sony VPL-VW290ES 4K projector £5499 £4399 at Amazon

This is incredible discount offers a great opportunity to own a native 4K projector at a bargain price. Prepare for an incredibly immersive picture with a brilliant sense of depth and insight, and some of the smoothest action around.

