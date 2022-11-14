Big Black Friday discounts are coming to Sonos products, including £200 off the Sonos Arc

The Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar – which recently entered What Hi-Fi?'s Hall of Fame – is in line for a mega Black Friday price cut. From Friday 18th November, the Arc will drop from £899 to just £699 – a fabulous 22% discount! (opens in new tab)

Sonos will also slash £100 off the five-star Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar (opens in new tab) (down to £249) and £150 off (opens in new tab) the Sonos Sub (Gen 3). Sonos speakers are also set for a price chop, with £40 off the Sonos One (opens in new tab) (down to £159), Sonos SL (down to £139 (opens in new tab)) and Sonos Roam (down to £139 (opens in new tab)).

The Sonos Black Friday deals run from 00.01am GMT on Friday 18th November to Cyber Monday (28th November). Get in early if you're serious about these savage savings...

Sonos Black Friday deals (18th – 28th Nov 2022)

Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £699 at Sonos (save £200)

Available in black or white, this three time What Hi-fi? Award winner delivers five star Dolby Atmos performance and wi-fi connectivity for easy integration with other Sonos products and music streaming.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £449 £349 at Sonos (save £100)

The second generation Beam impressed us with its exceptional and immersive Dolby Atmos performance. Being a Sonos product, it also has wi-fi and network streaming plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sonos One smart speaker £199 £159 at Sonos (save £40)

A typically excellent Sonos speaker with voice control, the Sonos One is a stone cold five-star wireless speaker – and now it's even better value, thanks to the Sonos Black Friday sale.

Sonos Roam £179 £139 at Sonos (save £40)

This is the portable Sonos speaker many of us wanted. It's battery-powered and has all the usual Sonos streaming smarts, plus Bluetooth of course. There are better-sounding Bluetooth speakers out there, but this is uniquely Sonos.

We've seen the Sonos Arc drop to £799 in recent months, but this will be the first time we've seen it at £699 (opens in new tab). The Arc sits above the Beam (Gen 2) in Sonos's range, using 11 speakers to deliver one of the most convincing Atmos performances around. Features include Apple AirPlay 2 connectivity for easy streaming and a choice of voice assistants, with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa both built-in. It's simple to set up, slots into the Sonos ecosystem, and has earned What Hi-Fi? Awards in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

On a tighter budget? The Beam (Gen 2) has long been one of our favourite soundbars under £500 (it has 2021 and 2022 What Hi-Fi? Awards to prove it). Soon to be £349 (opens in new tab) (from 18th November), it's an absolute steal. Features include support for Dolby Atmos, eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity to handle the higher bandwidth Dolby True HD Atmos format and a wide dynamic range.

Of course, Sonos is best known for multi-room wireless speakers such as the entry-level Sonos One with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in. Soon to be £40 off (opens in new tab), we awarded this model five stars for its sophisticated sound and AirPlay 2 support. There's also the One SL, which is essentially the same product without voice control.

Want something more portable? There's also £40 off (opens in new tab) the four-star Sonos Roam and Roam SL. The four-star Sonos Move will be reduced from £399 to £319 (opens in new tab) – but only on Cyber Monday (28th November).

If you'd like to get your TV match-ready for the World Cup, or you fancy starting a Sonos multi-room system, these Sonos Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) couldn't come at a better time.

