The Transparent Turntable offers a stylish solution to ampless set-ups

Swedish brand Transparent, known for its stylish see-through speakers, takes its first step into the world of turntables with another fittingly clear product.

The new Transparent Turntable is a belt-driven system sporting an attractive minimalist design. It features a built-in phono stage and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, meaning you can connect straight to either wired or wireless active speakers without the need for a separate amplifier.

You can of course elect to switch the turntable’s internal phono stage off if you would rather run the unit through your own amplifier set-up of choice.

(Image credit: Transparent)

Alongside Bluetooth streaming, the Transparent Turntable features a 3.5mm port for handling digital optical and analogue signals.

The turntable comes with a fitted tonearm and a pre-mounted Ortofon OM5E moving-magnet cartridge that makes use of an elliptical diamond stylus.

Transparent says that its new turntable has a completely modular design, which should facilitate easy upgradability and repairability in the future.

The Transparent Turntable is available in black or white finishes and is available to order now for £1100 / $1300 / €1300.

At this price, you have two Award-winners: Rega Planar 6 and Technics SL-1500C. Both turntables provide stiff competition for sound and are purist designs, but the Transparent Turntable is eye-catching and could be a nice alternative with its built-in features.

