The Sonos Arc has dropped to its lowest price since Cyber Monday

If you've been perusing the abundant Dolby Atmos soundbar options on the market, the likelihood is that you've spotted the Sonos Arc. This exceptional soundbar has occupied a spot on our best Dolby Atmos soundbars list and What Hi-Fi? Awards lists for many years, only being knocked out by the Sony HT-A7000 last year – however, with that soundbar soon to be replaced we could see a return for the Arc.

If that hasn't convinced you to consider the Sonos Arc enough, then maybe this tempting deal will. If you opt for it in white, you can get your hands on the Arc for £740 on Amazon right now; that's a scrumptious saving of £159 from the usual £899 asking price. We initially reviewed the Arc at £799, however, Sonos bumped the RRP up in 2021.

Even with that inflated price tag, this is still a soundbar we highly recommend. Do bear in mind that this price is exclusively on the white variant, however, you can choose the black model for an additional £20. It too is on sale for a reduced price of £760, which makes for a £129 saving over the current RRP.

While we have seen this soundbar drop to an even lower price during the 2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, this is the cheapest we've seen it since then – so if you're in the market and don't fancy waiting until November, this could be the best time to pick up one of these five star bars.

Sonos Arc soundbar was £899 now £740 at Amazon (save £159)

If you're in the market for a five-star Dolby Atmos soundbar, look no further – the Sonos Arc is a class leader, beating many rivals with heftier price tags. Now, it's available for even less thanks to this latest discount over at Amazon.

For the money, the Sonos Arc has always offered an awful lot in terms of its feature set and sound quality, beating out almost all of the competition with its levels of finesse and dynamic expression.

In our review of the Arc, we commented how the soundbar provides "vast quantities of deep, weighty and tuneful bass, but the lower frequencies never overwhelm and even at its loudest and deepest, the Arc remains remarkably composed."

We find the treble to be "clean and sparkly, without veering into harsh brightness," and dialogue is clear and precise even in the most mumbly or indecipherable of shows and movies.

The Arc contains 11 Class D digital amplifiers which power 11 custom drivers to generate the bar's Dolby Atmos soundfield. These speakers bounce sound off your walls and ceiling to create the 3D audio effect, while Sonos' Trueplay technology tailors the sound to suit your room.

Eight drivers in the Arc are elliptical woofers (four along the front, two on top and one at each end), while the other three are silk-domed tweeters built into the front, but with two firing diagonally outwards into the room.

Those upward-firing drivers are destined to deliver spectacular Dolby Atmos sound,

The Sonos Arc makes a fantastic standalone soundbar, however, it's also excellent as an app or voice-controlled wireless speaker and can of course be combined with other Sonos speakers to create a complete surround sound system or multi-room set-up.

The one limitation of this bar is the lack of included HDMI passthrough connections, which may be a concern to gamers who have consoles occupying their HDMI 2.1 sockets (providing your TV only has two). While this certainly isn't a dealbreaker, especially considering how well this soundbar performs, it is definitely worth noting.

If you're interested In getting your hands on a five-star soundbar, then this latest deal over at Amazon is well worth a look.

