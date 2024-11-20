The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro's price has crashed with this impressive early Black Friday deal

If you've been thinking about getting your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds, then have we got a deal for you. As an early Black Friday offering, Currys has an impressive £60 off the usual price. That's £219 down to just £159 and the best deal you'll find for them on any site.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are Samsung's flagship offering to the wireless earbuds market, and they most certainly impress. With the likes of Apple, Sony, and Bose to contend with, their price is already competitive and with discounts like these, they can stand out from their rivals.

When we tested the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds, we were impressed by the bright, lively sound and strong feature set. Especially considering Samsung Galaxy's line of wireless earbuds had somewhat failed to impress against their rivals up until now.

It became clear fairly early on that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were a pair of standout buds compared to their predecessors. A fairly similar look to the Apple AirPods Pro 2, but one for Samsung fans. This is especially true if you want to reach the full capabilities of what the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have to offer as you'll need to pair them up with the Samsung Wearable app. For this, you'll need a Samsung Galaxy and Android 11 or above smartphone and tablet device.

When it came to reviewing the audio, which we've previously criticised, we expressed: "The improvements are clear from the get-go. A touch on the lean side, it's space, speed and spark which are clearly strengths of Samsung's latest, offering a sonic personality that comes across as clean, zippy and entertaining. Songs are conveyed with attack and energy, with fast tunes especially benefitting from the buds' sparky, relentless temperament."

A true upgrade from the Korean brand at an even more affordable price. Plus, if you're looking for more top discounts, our team of audio experts will be vigorously searching through the Black Friday deals to find the best discounts. It only comes around once a year, after all.

