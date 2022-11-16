The Now app is now available on Google TV and Android TV – contract-free Sky TV ahoy!

The Now app is now available to download on Google TV and Android TV via the Play Store (thank, 9to5Google (opens in new tab)). Sky's contract-free streaming service formerly known as Now TV offers a majority of Sky's content library without the need for a long-term commitment or dedicated set-top box.

The app has been available on Samsung and LG TVs, streaming sticks, consoles and portable devices for some time now – with Google's duo of TV operating systems being the latest additions to the supported platforms list.

This new app adds support to the likes of the Chromecast with Google TV as well as many TVs that use the Android TV operating system, including most of those made by Sony, Philips and Hisense. However, Now clarifies that you will need a TV running Android TV 8.0 or later in order to download the app from the Play Store.

Downloading the app is only half of the process, however, as you'll have to select a subscription pass, with Entertainment, Cinema and Sport as the options. These offer live and streamable TV content, the Sky movie library and live sports streaming respectively, and you can mix and match to just include the content that's relevant to you. There is also a Boost pass available for ad-free streaming and a resolution increase from 720p to 1080p.

