The LG C3 OLED TV finally drops to the price we've been waiting for thanks to this tempting deal

When LG launched the C3 OLED TV in 2023, we had reservations based on the inflated price compared to its predecessor, which initially held it back from a five-star review. However, subsequently testing the 42- and 48-inch models softened our opinion somewhat, especially as the prices had dropped fairly significantly since they launched.

That being said, we've still been waiting for a deal on the C3 that truly rivals the depths that we saw the C2 prices sink to; and we might finally be in luck. Seveoaks is currently running a promotion on all sizes of the LG C3 OLED TV which nets you 10 per cent off the asking price. You can use code GD10PC for 10 per cent off all models, as well as an additional code to save a further £50, £100 or even £200 depending on which model you opt for.

LG OLED42C3 OLED TV was £1499 now £849 at Sevenoaks (save £650)

The 42-inch C3 has finally dropped to a seriously good price. This is simply the best TV available at this size, both in terms of picture performance and features. The sound lets it down somewhat, but hopefully this discount leaves a little money for a soundbar.

Use code GDSAVE50 for the full savings.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Read our full LG OLED42C3 review

LG OLED48C3 OLED TV was £1600 now £950 at Sevenoaks (save £650)

Like its 42-inch sibling, the 48-inch LG C3 is simply the best TV available at its size. The picture performance is thrilling but authentic, it boasts every gaming feature you could possibly need and it has an app-packed, user-friendly operating system. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Read our full LG OLED48C3 review

LG OLED55C3 OLED TV was £2100 now £1069 at Sevenoaks (save £1031)

We haven't reviewed this size of the C3, but we're confident that performance is mostly consistent across the range. While it doesn't differ greatly from the C2 it replaces, it's still an excellent TV (especially for gaming) and a very tempting option at this price.

Use code GDSAVE100 for the full savings.

LG OLED65C3 OLED TV was £2900 now £1429 at Sevenoaks (save £1471)

The C3 isn't much of an improvement on the C2 it replaced and, on balance, the Sony A80L is a better TV. That said, this is still an excellent OLED and there's no better-specified TV for gaming, and at this price, it's very tempting indeed.

Use code GDSAVE100 for the full savings.

Read our full LG OLED65C3 review

LG OLED77C3 OLED TV £4000 now £2429 at Sevenoaks (save £1571)

While it's not a huge upgrade on the C2, the LG C3 is now available for more or less the same money as its predecessor, making it the better TV to buy. It's a great all-round performer and a peerless gaming TV, and 77 inches is truly cinematic. Budget for a dedicated audio system, though, as the C3 sounds pretty weak.

LG OLED83C3 OLED TV £4499 now £3399 at Sevenoaks (save £1481)

The biggest and likely most cinematic option in LG's C3 range, this model is subject to immense savings if you have the space in your living room. We haven't tested this size specifically, but we're confident that picture performance will be similar to its five-star brethren, and many of the features are identical to the smaller sizes.

Use code GDSAVE200 for the full savings.

The LG C3 OLED TV certainly grew on us with each size option we tested. While we're still not enamoured by LG's decision to raise the price without introducing tangible upgrades over its predecessor, it's still a very good TV in its own right. Not only that, it's also consistent, with each size we've tested it at (42-, 48- and 65-inches) providing similarly impressive results.

It's also still an unmatched gaming TV, with the 42-inch variant snatching up two What Hi-Fi? Awards for best best 40-43 inch TV and best gaming TV. The 48-inch model also earned itself an Award for best premium 48-50-inch TV.

So what makes these TVs so good? Obviously, LG has practically mastered the OLED panel, as it has provided consistently excellent sets for many years now. While competition from Sony and Panasonic is rife, these sets are also more expensive, and we're always conscious of the pound-to-performance ratio here.

LG's picture strengths include deep, inky black depths and punchy, rich colours that immediately draw the eye. Pair that with crisp details and striking contrast, and it's hard to pick holes in the LG C3. Sony's A80L OLED TV does edge the C3 out thanks to its slightly more natural colour presentation and even more impressive contrast, but it's also more expensive and doesn't come in as many size options as the LG.

The LG C3 also outpaces the Sony regarding features, especially if you're a keen gamer. With four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets capable of handling 4K/120Hz gameplay with VRR and ALLM enabled, anyone with a PS5 and an Xbox Series X will likely be drawn to the C3. Pair this with LG's excellent game mode menu that displays vital information at the touch of a button, and you can probably see why this is our favourite gaming TV.

When it comes to non-gaming features, the C3 is equally impressive, thanks to its support for Dolby Vision and its extensive webOS software. It's easily one of the best TV operating systems on the market, with formidable app compatibility and intuitive navigation; although it has become slightly more ad-heavy as of late.

The one area where we have to slow our enthusiasm with the C3 is its sound performance. Each model has left us disappointed in this regard, as the built-in speakers sound dull and lifeless. However, this is a trend we see with many OLED TVs thanks to their super slim frames not having room for quality sound systems, so it can be forgiven somewhat. We'd recommend using the money you'll save with this excellent deal to pick up a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Ultimately, the LG C3 is still an excellent TV, and at this price it's a very tempting offer; just be sure to use code GD10PC for the full savings. We expect to see the C3 continue to decline in price now that LG has announced the C4 OLED TV, but that TV looks like a subtle upgrade over the C3, meaning the 2023 model might be the better option; especially if you're looking to save some cash.

