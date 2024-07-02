The iPhone 16 Pro's super bright OLED screen could be unveiled a month early

The iPhone 16 range isn't expected to launch until September, but we could see the iPhone 16 Pro's screen unveiled in August. That's because Samsung Display is rumoured to be supplying the same M14 OLED screen technology to Google for its upcoming Pixel 9 phone. Google is holding a surprise event on 13th August, where it's expected to announce the Pixel 9.

According to Korean site Etnews (via Tom's Guide), the only Apple handsets the M14 will feature on are the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. It's said to mean greater brightness and better efficiency thanks to blue phosphorescence technology. This could result in improved battery life.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are expected to use the same M12 OLED screen as their iPhone 15 equivalents.

As previously reported, the M14 is expected to give the iPhone 16 Pro models a peak brightness that's 20 per cent higher than their iPhone 15 equivalents.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are also expected to have bigger screens than the current models. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to grow to 6.3 inches, while the Pro Max is thought to have a 6.9-inch screen. That's an increase of 0.2 inches for both handsets.

We're just over two months away from an official announcement. We'll bring you all the rumours before then.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All the rumours on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro

The best smartphones they'll have to beat

Best iPhones and best Android phones